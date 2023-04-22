Adanowsky Shares Michel Gondry-Directed Music Video For Song “Chain Reactionary” Featuring Beck

Home News Karen Whitlock April 22nd, 2023 - 3:42 PM

Adanowsky’s newest album, The Fool, has officially released. The album, featuring mostly solo performances by Adanowsky, guest stars Karen O and Beck in “When the Angel Comes” and “Chain Reactionary”, respectively. Adanowsky, the son of filmmaker Alejandro Jodorowsky, opened for Father John Misty in 2017 and was featured in Lollapalooza Chile in 2012, nears 20 years as a solo artist with the release of the album. A previous music video for “Don’t Try To Fool Me” featuring Teri Gender Bender of The Bachelorettes was met with controversy for its explicit, yet effervescent nature, setting a precedent for music videos to come. The Fool is also the re-emergence of Adanowsky as a pseudonym, as prior albums were released under his full name Adán Jodorowsky.

“Chain Reactionary”, directed by Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind‘s director Michel Gondry, meets this standard, with its mellow, warm and lyrical tones allowing for even more artistry, especially as the gentle visuals bring back memories of the film.



The video features stop-motion crafts similar to papier-mâché, with scattered cut-out images of Beck and Jodorowsky, who, according to a press release, were introduced to each other by Sean Lennon. A majority of the crafts are of the lyrics of the album, which move across the screen in a manner similar to 1970s television typographies. The video is rather fitting of the theme of The Fool, which is based off of the Arcana tarot card of the same name. Other tracks on the album released as videos are “When the Angel Comes”, which is in black-and-white and seemingly an homage to the film Eyes Without a Face, and “Te Fuiste”, which alludes to the classic horror films by Dario Argento, and “You Want to Give Up”, which most closely resembles “Don’t Try To Fool Me”.

The tracks of The Fool are as follows:

1. When the Angel Comes

2 Chain Reactionary

3. You Want to Give Up

4. Noche Fría

5. El Adiós

6. Todo es perfecto

7. Te fuiste

8. Agradecido

9. Alejandro

10. Sueño Oscuro

11. Ser Yo