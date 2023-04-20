Skindred Release Banger New Track ‘If I Could’

Fresh off their electrifying headline performance at Takedown Festival, Skindred has treated fans to a new song from their soon-to-be-released album, Smile. “If I Could” is a departure from their usual style, featuring a catchy chorus that exudes a stadium rock feel.
In a recollection by frontman Benji, he expressed enthusiasm for the future of Skindred. The band has already released new music, with more tracks from their album ‘Smile’ yet to come. In addition, they have a KISS tour and a headline tour lined up to support their latest album. Based on these exciting prospects, Benji believes that 2023 will be a thrilling year for Skindred.
Skindred’s latest single, ‘If I Could’, adds to their recent dancefloor hits like ‘Gimme That Boom’ and ‘Set Fazers’. These tracks showcase the band’s distinct fusion of ragga and metal, which electrifies listeners. Skindred’s latest offering seamlessly blends various genres, from reggae to metal, rock to pop, dub to electro. The result is a powerful and thought-provoking compilation of tracks that surpasses any of their previous works.