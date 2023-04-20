Skindred drop brand new track ‘If I Could’ Inbox

Fans can now can pre-order it here.
And as one of the most entertaining bands on the planet, it’s no wonder that they have recently been nominated for Best UK Live Act at the Heavy Music Awards on May 26th and will be supporting rock legends KISS on their farewell UK dates this summer.
SKINDRED 2023 TOUR DATES
28th May: Walton On Trent, Bearded Theory Festival
2nd June: Southend, Chinnerys (Sold Out)
3rd June: Plymouth, Home Park Stadium **
5th June: Birmingham, Resorts World Arena **
6th June: Newcastle, Utilita Arena **
7th June: Austria, Novarock Festival
5th July: London, The O2 **
7th July: Manchester, AO Arena **
8th July: Glasgow, OVO Hydro **
9th July: Cheltenham, 2000 Trees Festival
23rd July: Maidstone, Maid Of Stone Festival
2nd August: Germany, Wacken Festival
UK HEADLINE TOUR
6th October: Northampton, Roadmender
7th October: Leeds, O2 Academy
13th October: Cambridge, Junction
14th October: Norwich, Epic
19th October: Nottingham, Rock City
27th October: Brighton, Chalk
3rd November: Sheffield, Leadmill
4th November: Lincoln, The Engine Shed
10th November: Cardiff, Great Hall
11th November: Southampton, O2 Guildhall
17th November: Belfast, Limelight 2
18th November: Dublin, Academy
** KISS special guests
For tickets & more details go to www.skindred.net/#live