Skindred drop brand new track ‘If I Could’ Inbox

Fresh off their electrifying headline performance at Takedown Festival, Skindred has treated fans to a new song from their soon-to-be-released album, Smile. “If I Could” is a departure from their usual style, featuring a catchy chorus that exudes a stadium rock feel. In a recollection by frontman Benji, he expressed enthusiasm for the future of Skindred. The band has already released new music, with more tracks from their album ‘Smile’ yet to come.

In addition, they have a KISS tour and a headline tour lined up to support their latest album. Based on these exciting prospects, Benji believes that 2023 will be a thrilling year for Skindred. Skindred’s latest single, ‘If I Could’, adds to their recent dancefloor hits like ‘Gimme That Boom’ and ‘Set Fazers’. These tracks showcase the band’s distinct fusion of ragga and metal, which electrifies listeners. Skindred’s latest offering seamlessly blends various genres, from reggae to metal, rock to pop, and dub to electro. The result is a powerful and thought-provoking compilation of tracks that surpasses any of their previous works.

Fans can now can pre-order it here. And as one of the most entertaining bands on the planet, it’s no wonder that they have recently been nominated for Best UK Live Act at the Heavy Music Awards on May 26th and will be supporting rock legends KISS on their farewell UK dates this summer.

SKINDRED 2023 TOUR DATES

28th May: Walton On Trent, Bearded Theory Festival

2nd June: Southend, Chinnerys (Sold Out)

3rd June: Plymouth, Home Park Stadium **

5th June: Birmingham, Resorts World Arena **

6th June: Newcastle, Utilita Arena **

7th June: Austria, Novarock Festival

5th July: London, The O2 **

7th July: Manchester, AO Arena **

8th July: Glasgow, OVO Hydro **

9th July: Cheltenham, 2000 Trees Festival

23rd July: Maidstone, Maid Of Stone Festival

2nd August: Germany, Wacken Festival

UK HEADLINE TOUR

6th October: Northampton, Roadmender

7th October: Leeds, O2 Academy

13th October: Cambridge, Junction

14th October: Norwich, Epic

19th October: Nottingham, Rock City

27th October: Brighton, Chalk

3rd November: Sheffield, Leadmill

4th November: Lincoln, The Engine Shed

10th November: Cardiff, Great Hall

11th November: Southampton, O2 Guildhall

17th November: Belfast, Limelight 2

18th November: Dublin, Academy

** KISS special guests