Tinariwen Release New Single “Kek Alghalm”

Grammy Award-winning collective Tinariwen have released their latest single, “Kek Alghalm,” from their forthcoming album, Amatssou, out May 19 via Wedge. “Kek Alghalm” is a call to the Tuareg tribes to unite against present threats with the band’s desert blues sounds that fans love. The song has been a longtime fan favorite as the band has played it live but is now in its recorded form for the first time. It follows the album’s single “Tenere Den.”Check out the track below.

Amatssou follows the group’s 2022 album Kel Tinariwen. Shortly after the album’s release, they will hit the road across North America and Europe. Cities include New York, Los Angeles and more before they head overseas for a run of Europedates. All shows are on sale now with tickets available here.

Tinariwen is composed of founding members Ibrahim Ag Alhabib, Touhami Ag Alhassane and Abdallah Ag Alhousseyni, plus bassist Eyadou Ag Leche, percussionist Said Ag Ayad and guitarist Elaga Ag Hamid, single-handedly invented a guitar style that has captured the world’s imagination.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat