Man On Man Announce New Album ‘Provincetown’ For June 2023 Release

Queer rock duo Man On Man has announced the forthcoming sophomore album Provincetown, set to drop June 16th via Polyvinyl Record Co. Also today, they have dropped the LP’s first track and music video for “Showgirls.” “Showgirls” actually taps into a call-to-action, giving the listener to give in to the beautiful spontaneous moments that stick with us for our whole lives and learn what makes us tick as passionate human beings with blood in our veins. “As we lean into what Man On Man is and will be, two things immediately come up. Energy and community,” said Roddy Bottum about the next era of Man On Man and adding in regards to the first track drop, “Showgirls is all that.” Check it out below.

Provincetown is described as is a bold, fearless statement piece for today’s queer community. It was largely written in the town that gives it its namesake and that is the site of Roddy and partner Joey Holman’s first home together. It explores their deepening relationship while also providing a broader look at the nuances of adult queerness in 2023. It follows their 2021 self-titled debut album.

Tracklist for Provincetown:

1. Take It From Me

2. Showgirls

3. I Feel Good

4. Haute Couture

5. Piggy

6. Kids

7. Feelings

8. Gloryhole

9. Who Could Know

10. Hush (feat. J Mascis)