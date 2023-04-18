X Announces Summer 2023 Tour Dates; Performing Unheard New Music

Home News Dita Dimone April 18th, 2023 - 7:58 PM

X, the legendary post-punk band that rose to fame in the late 1970s has announced their summer 2023 tour dates. On the heels of their just completed spring tour of the west coast, Fans of the band will be excited to know that X will be performing new music from their upcoming album under Fat Possume for seven dates by North Carolina’s swing, jazz outfit, The Squirrel Nut Zippers. X will be joined by British bigwigs, The English Beat and Save Ferris for their Redmond, WA show and at the Orange County Fair in Costa Mesa, CA on July 30.

The tour, aptly titled the Alphabetland XX4 Tour, will span 3-4 weeks and will feature several special guests. The tour will begin in May 2023 and will make its way through the east coast before heading west. It is expected that the band will hit many major and small markets with various venues and arenas depending on the city.

The tour and accompanying new album have been highly anticipated following the critical reception of their 2020 release, Alphabetland. It received rave reviews from numerous publications and earned the band several awards including an American Music Award, a Golden Globe, and a Grammy.

Fans are eager to find out what X has cooked up with their newest release, especially the new music that they will perform during the tour. The new tunes are expected to follow a similar style and vibe as the music X has made over their past 45-year career.

There’s no doubt that this run of shows will be one of the highlights of the summer. With tickets to go on sale soon, fans should make sure to purchase their tickets quickly to ensure they don’t miss out on the summer’s hottest tour.

Tickets for the June/July run go on sale Friday, April 21 with a pre-sale beginning Wednesday at 10 am PT (use code: X2023).

X New and Improved Summer 2023 Tour Dates:

June 23 – Pelham, TN @ The Caverns *

June 24 – Charlotte, NC @ Neighborhood Theater *

June 25 – Washington, DC @ Atlantis (X only)

June 26 – Washington DC @ 9:30 club *

June 28 – Virginia Beach, VA – Elevation 27 *

June 30 – New York, NY – The Palladium-Times Square *

July 01 – Glenside, PA – The Keswick Theatre *

July 02 – Boston, MA – The Wilbur *

July 03 – Albany – Empire Live

July 05 – Cleveland – House of Blues

July 06 – Chicago, IL – Old Town School of Folk Music

July 14 – Redmond, WA – Marymoor Live ^

July 30 – Costa Mesa, CA – OC Fair ^

More dates TBA

*with the Squirrel Nut Zippers