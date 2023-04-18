Natalie Merchant Shares Heartfelt and Intimate New Video for “Big Girls” Featuring Abena Koomson-Davis

Home News Dita Dimone April 18th, 2023 - 9:52 PM

Natalie Merchant unveils new video for “Big Girls” – an emotive and empowering track from her new album, “Keep Your Courage”. Directed by Matthew Shattuck, the video exudes Merchant’s sophisticated sound, featuring Abena Koomson-Davis of The Resistance Revival Chorus in a special guest vocal appearance. The new eleven-track studio album was produced entirely by the multi-Grammy-nominated folk-rock artist, and is her first project since 2014’s self-titled record.

An exploration of love and passion, “Keep Your Courage” has been met with extensive praise and acclaim by critics. The project focuses on themes of resilience and unity during times of hardship, spanning everything from protest and injustice to resilience and perseverance.



Merchant’s collaboration with Abena Koomson-Davis of the Resistance Revival Chorus on the single “Big Girls” foreshadows the powerful message found in the song and throughout the project. “I was completely taken by Abena’s personality, her voice, and the mission of the chorus,” the iconic artist shared. “I hadn’t even written the songs, but I loved the way that our voices blended and wanted us to sing together.”

The songbird’s latest musical offering is garnering critical praise due to its insoiring sound and powerful messaging. She now embaks on a major headlining tour that will bring her soulful music to stages across the globe. Select shows will linclude special performances of Merchant accompanied by local symphony orchestras.

Fans everywhere can look forward to a new wave of musical gems with the release of “Big Girls” and the “Keep Your Courage” album.

Keep Your Courage Tracklist

Big Girls Come on, Aphrodite Sister Tilly Narcissus Hunting the Wren Guardian Angel Eye of the Storm Tower of Babel Song of Himself The Feast of Saint Valentine

Bonus Content

Spring and Fall: To a Young Child (from 2010’s Leave Your Sleep) Butterfly (from 2017’s Butterfly) Giving up Everything (from 2014’s Natalie Merchant) Frozen Charlotte (from 2017’s Butterfly; original version on 1998’s Ophelia)

Natalie Merchant Tour—U.S.

April 18—Pittsburgh, PA— Byham Theater

April 19— Charlottesville, VA— Paramount Theater

April 21—Philadelphia, PA—Kimmel Cultural Campus

April 22—Hershey, PA—The Hershey Theatre

April 24—Greenville, SC—Peace Center Concert Hall

April 26—Clearwater, FL—Ruth Eckerd Hall

April 27—Fort Lauderdale, FL—with The South Florida Symphony Orchestra

Au-Rene Theater – Broward Center for the Performing Arts**

April 28—St. Augustine, FL—The Saint Augustine Amphitheatre

April 30—Atlanta, GA—with The Atlanta Symphony at Atlanta Symphony Hall**†

May 9—Portland, ME—Merrill Auditorium

May 10—Boston, MA—Emerson Colonial Theatre†

May 11—Boston, MA—Emerson Colonial Theatre

May 13—Cleveland, OH—Keybank State Theatre

May 14—Cincinnati, OH—Taft Theatre

May 16—Carmel, IN—The Palladium at the Center for the Performing Arts†

May 17—Ann Arbor, MI—Michigan Theater

May 19—Chicago, IL—Chicago Theatre

May 20—Milwaukee, WI—The Pabst Theater

June 2–3—New York, NY—Lincoln Center for the

Performing Arts—Alice Tully Hall, Lincoln Center**

June 25—Newark, NJ—New Jersey Performing Arts Center**

June 28—Providence, RI—Veterans Memorial Auditorium**

June 30—Washington, DC—John F. Kennedy Center for The Performing Arts**

July 1—Washington, DC—John F. Kennedy Center for The Performing Arts**

July 8—Chautauqua, NY—Chautauqua Institution Amphitheater**

September 20—Spokane, WA—Martin Woldson Theatre at The Fox

September 22—Seattle, WA—Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery

September 23—Portland, OR—Keller Auditorium

September 26—San Francisco, CA—The Masonic

September 27—Saratoga, CA—The Mountain Winery

September 29—San Diego, CA—Humphrey’s†

September 30—Los Angeles, CA—Walt Disney Concert Hall

Natalie Merchant Tour—Europe

November 2—London, UK—London Palladium

November 3—London, UK—London Palladium

November 5—Glasgow, UK—Glasgow Royal Concert Hall

November 6—Manchester, UK—O2 Apollo Manchester

November 8—Dublin, IE—3Olympia

November 11—Bath, UK—The Forum

November 13—Amsterdam, NL—Carré Theatre

November 14—Brussels, BE—Cirque Royal

**With symphony orchestra

†Sold Out