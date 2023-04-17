Yakuza Announces New Album Sutra for May 2023 Release and Shares New Single “Psychic Malaise”

Home News Jaden Johnson April 17th, 2023 - 10:44 PM

Photographer Credit: Raymond Flotat

Genre bending Chicago rock band, Yakuza, released their latest single, “Psychic Malaise”, for their upcoming album, Sutra, set to release May 19th. This new album will be the group’s first album in 10 years with their last release being in 2012 studio album, Beyul. “Psychic Malaise” is the second single released in promotion for this new album with the first release being a single titled “Alice” which dropped March 3rd.

“Psychic Malaise” is a traditional metal banger delving into the inner turmoil of those with a cautious and intuitive mind, detailing the true cost of what people might perceive as clairvoyance or a “sixth sense”. Guitarist, Matt McClelland, described the song as, “a journey through the swing of a pendulum pulling back and forth and side to side, steadily coming closer and closer to slice”, fellow bandmate Bruce Lamont said, “Do you know someone with extra sensory abilities? Someone who is telepathic? Someone who can teleport themselves to another dimension? Can you imagine the burden and the stress of having those abilities? The burnout of being able to do what others cannot with their mind. The term is ‘Psychic Malaise’”.

Yakuza is known for their unique blending of metal sounds intertwined with jazz production elements to create a one of a kind sonic experience. The band has been known for this since as early as their 2000 debut album, Amount to Nothing, when the group began to receive critical acclaim as forces to be reckoned with. Explaining the band’s creative direction, Lamont describes, “Experience is subjective, and we hope each listener can come away with their own interpretation. We hope you go into this listening experience with an open mind and heart”.

Sutra is now available for pre-order on Bandcamp. See full Tracklist Below.

