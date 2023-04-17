Machine Head Cancels Spring 2023 U.S. Tour Due to Work Visa Issues

Home News Jaden Johnson April 17th, 2023 - 5:19 PM

Oakland based metal band, Machine Head, cancel spring tour due to visa issues with members of their production crew. Lead vocalist, Robb Flynn, explains in recent statement on the tour cancellation, “As you may know, half the band, as well as a handful of key crew members, reside outside of the US, and while the work visa process can often be quite lengthy, costly and complicated, in the past we were able quickly apply and be granted the needed documents”, Flynn continues, “Unfortunately, that is not the case this time around and it is with immense frustration that we bring you this news”.

With original plans to pick up from their 2022 touring schedule in support of their recent album, Of Kingdom And Crown, which released late August, the band is disappointed to announce this cancellation. The band wants to make it clear that this will not be a postponement and that the tour is indefinitely canceled, adding to the statement, “To be clear, we are not postponing the tour. Postponing would mean that you hold on to your tickets until we can reschedule. We know how hard it’s been financially these last few years, so we are choosing to cancel the tour. Canceling allows you to get full refunds for both tickets and VIP packages at the point of purchase”.