So What?! Announces 2023 Lineup Featuring The Used, Thursday, Red Jumpsuit Apparatus and More

Jaden Johnson April 16th, 2023 - 9:27 PM

Dallas music festival, So What?!, is set to have headlining performances from Neck Deep, The Used, Pierce The Veil, Sleeping With Sirens, and Thursday. Under the management of Third String Entertainment and Disco Donnie Presents, So What?! is set to be held June 24th-25th at Dallas State Fair Park.

With Pierce The Veil headlining Saturday fans can expect to hear not only a medley of the group’s various classics but songs from their latest 2023 album, The Jaws Of Life. Released earlier this year in February, the band will be touring the entire month leading up to their festival performance alongside fellow headlining band, The Used. Other highlights for Saturday’s performances include electronic music group, Breathe Carolina, where fans can look forward to a rehashing of the group’s decade-long repertoire.

For Sunday’s performance, attendees can expect headlining performances from Neck Deep, Thursday, and Sleeping With Sirens. Thursday set to perform songs from their 2003, War All The Time, where fans can look forward to live renditions of songs like, “Signals Over The Air” and “For The Workforce, Drowning”. Fellow headliners, Sleeping With Sirens, will be coming off their recent 2022 album release, Complete Collapse, to close out the weekend festivities along with closing performance from Neck Deep.