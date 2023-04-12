Big Boi Announces Spring/Summer 2023 Tour Dates

Home News Dita Dimone April 12th, 2023 - 7:28 AM

Big Boi, the American, rapper, producer, and actor announces his upcoming spring and summer North American tour. The series of concerts include appearances at High Water Festival in South Carolina, the “immersive 420 experience” The Sesh in Atlanta, Chattanooga’s Riverbend Festival, and more. Additional shows will also take place in Norfolk, Philadelphia, and DC among others.

The Brooklyn Vegan shared the news of the rapper’s new tour whose NYC show lands on May 30 at Brooklyn Bowl. Tickets go on sale today, Wednesday, April 12 at 10 AM.

As a prominent figure in Atlanta’s hip-hop scene, Big Boi has established himself as a force to be reckoned with. With a career spanning over two decades, he has made significant contributions to the genre, both as part of the legendary duo Outkast and as a solo artist.

Big Boi and André 3000 first met while attending school in Atlanta, and they quickly bonded over their shared love of music. With the help of producer Rico Wade, the two began to develop their unique sound, blending elements of funk, soul, and jazz into their music. The result was a sound that was unlike anything else in hip-hop at the time, and it quickly caught the attention of fans and critics alike.

The success of Outkast was nothing short of extraordinary. Their debut album, “Southernplayalisticadillacmuzik,” earned critical acclaim and commercial success, and it helped to establish the duo as one of the most exciting new acts in hip-hop.

After the release of Outkast’s double album “Speakerboxxx/The Love Below” in 2003, Big Boi began to focus more on his solo career. His first solo album, “Sir Lucious Left Foot: The Son of Chico Dusty,” was released in 2010, and it was a critical and commercial success, earning widespread acclaim for its innovative sound and powerful lyrics.

Since then, Big Boi has continued to release solo albums and collaborate with other artists, including his recent work with fellow Atlanta rapper Killer Mike. And while his solo work may not have achieved the same level of commercial success as his work with Outkast, it has earned him a loyal fanbase and cemented his status as one of the most important and influential artists in hip-hop.

What sets Big Boi apart from other hip-hop artists is his unique musical style. Drawing on a wide range of influences, from funk and soul to rock and jazz, he has created a sound that is both innovative and deeply rooted in the traditions of African-American music.

Big Boi — 2023 Tour Dates

4/15 North Charleston, SC @ High Water Festival at Riverfront Park

4/20 Atlanta, GA @ The Sesh (w/ Rich Homie Quan, Killer Mike, and T.I.)

5/28 Norfolk, VA @ The NorVa

5/29 Philadelphia, PA @ Brooklyn Bowl Philadelphia

5/30 Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Bowl

6/1 Washington, DC @ The Bullpen

6/2-6/4 Chattanooga, TN @ Riverbend Music Festival

6/16-6/18 Anchorage, AK @ Sundown Solstice Festival at Cuddy Park

7/8 Des Moines, IA @ 80/35 Music Festival

7/28 Toronto, ON @ Toronto Festival of Beer

10/23 Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center