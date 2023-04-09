Pretty Lights Announces 2023 Tour Dates

This marks the first set of Pretty Lights shows since 2018. It will include a pair of new live Pretty Lights formats, PL Live in DUB and The Fantastic Pretty Lights, featuring familiar musical collaborators Michal Menert, Borahm Lee, Alvin Ford Jr., and Chris Karns. The announcement also promises “musical and visual special guests.”

Stops on the tour include Denver Dillon, CO, Atlanta, GA, Philadelphia, Brooklyn, Chicago, Pelham, TN, San Francisco and New Orleans. Tickets for the shows are on sale now.

Real name Derek Vincent Smith, he issued a statement about the upcoming tour. “I’ve been looking forward to this day for a long time and am immensely grateful to be healthy and happy and surrounded by amazing people,”Smith wrote. “I feel recharged and more ready than ever to launch a new vision of PL music and live events. Can’t wait to share everything that’s coming. … It’s a new dawn and I can’t wait to see you all again shining bright.”