Pretty Lights Announces 2023 Tour Dates

April 9th, 2023 - 8:50 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

Pretty Lights has made their much-anticipated return to announce the 2023 Soundship Spacesystem Tour. The extensive outing will include 27 total dates in nine cities, plus festival appearances at Suwannee Hulaween and Cascade Equinox Festival.

This marks the first set of Pretty Lights shows since 2018. It will include a pair of new live Pretty Lights formats, PL Live in DUB and The Fantastic Pretty Lights, featuring familiar musical collaborators Michal Menert, Borahm Lee, Alvin Ford Jr., and Chris Karns. The announcement also promises “musical and visual special guests.”
Stops on the tour include Denver Dillon, CO, Atlanta, GA, Philadelphia, Brooklyn, Chicago, Pelham, TN, San Francisco and New Orleans. Tickets for the shows are on sale now.
Real name Derek Vincent Smith, he issued a statement about the upcoming tour. “I’ve been looking forward to this day for a long time and am immensely grateful to be healthy and happy and surrounded by amazing people,”Smith wrote. “I feel recharged and more ready than ever to launch a new vision of PL music and live events. Can’t wait to share everything that’s coming. … It’s a new dawn and I can’t wait to see you all again shining bright.”
Pretty Lights 2023 Tour Dates
08/04-06— Denver, CO – The Mission Ballroom
08/10-12 — Dillon, CO – Dillon Amphitheatre
08/24-26 — Atlanta, GA – The Eastern
09/14-16 — Philadelphia, PA – Franklin Music Hall
09/22-24 — Redmond, OR – Cascade Equinox Festival
09/29-30 — New York City, NY – The Brooklyn Mirage
10/19-21 — Chicago, IL – The Salt Shed
10/26-31 — Live Oak, FL – Hulaween
11/03-04 — Pelham, TN – The Caverns
11/09 -11 — San Franciso, CA – The Warfield
12/01-02 — New Orleans, LA – Mardi Gras World

 

