Albert Hammond Jr. Announces New Album Melodies On Hiatus for June 2023 Release and Shares New Single & Video for “100-99” Featuring GoldLink

April 6th, 2023

Albert Hammond Jr, the legendary co-founder and lead guitarist of The Strokes, has resurfaced with a brand new solo album. Titled “Melodies on Hiatus,” this record serves as the follow-up to his 2018 release “Francis Trouble” and is scheduled to hit shelves on June 23 via Red Bull. Not only that, but the prodigious musician has unveiled a tantalizing sneak preview in the form of the lead single, “100-99”, featuring the silky smooth rhymes of GoldLink. Shot by Angela Ricciardi and Silken Weinberg, the song’s accompanying music video is now available to watch.

Hammond Jr recounts his inspiration for this fresh track by citing his lifelong love for 90s hip-hop, with a particular fondness for the genre’s melodic hooks. He reflects on the musical influence of production maestro Dr. Dre and how he consciously worked to incorporate similar melodic phrasing in his guitar playing, despite being best known as a rock artist. “100-99” is the fruition of Hammond Jr’s desire to merge his guitar work with a rapper’s vocals, and teaming up with GoldLink has resulted in an electrifyingly excellent end product.

And for fans who want to witness the rockstar’s prowess live, they are in luck, as Hammond Jr is set to embark on a mini-tour this fall. Starting on September 14 at New York’s Racket, the five-night-long tour will see him traverse the Great State, heading westwards to culminate in Los Angeles on September 21.

“With a hiatus of five long years, “Melodies on Hiatus” is a testament to Hammond Jr’s incredible artistry, which he shares with the world once again. As for The Strokes, they have recently enticed fans with their triumphant return in 2020, dropping their latest album, “The New Abnormal.”

ALBERT HAMMOND JR

ALBERT HAMMOND JR—MELODIES ON HIATUS

1. 100-99 feat. GoldLink

2. Downtown Fred

3. Old Man

4. Darlin’

5. Thoughtful Distress feat. Matt Helders & Steve Stevens

6. Libertude

7. Memo of Hate

8. Home Again

9. I Got You

10. Caught by Night

11. Dead Air

12. One Chance

13. Remember feat. Rainsford

14. 818

15. Fast Kitten

16. I’d Never Leave

17. Never Stop

18. False Alarm

19. Alright Tomorrow feat. Rainsford