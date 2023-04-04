mxdwn Music

Menu

Zamrock Legends W.I.T.C.H. Announces First New Album Zango in 39 Years for June 2023 Release and Share New Song “Avalanche of Love” Featuring Sampa the Great

April 4th, 2023 - 4:00 PM

Zamrock Legends W.I.T.C.H. Announces First New Album Zango in 39 Years for June 2023 Release and Share New Song “Avalanche of Love” Featuring Sampa the Great
Photo Credit: Stephen Hoffmeister

According to brooklynvegan.com zamrock band W.I.T.C.H. have announced  Zango, which is their first album in 39 years.

Also  Zango is the first release on the new  Desert Daze Sound, the label started by California’s Desert Daze Festival through Partisan Records. Zango will be released on June 2.

Also the release of the upcoming album  marks frontman and co-founder Emmanuel “Jagari” Chanda’s first LP with the group since 1976.

In light of the happy news, W.I.T.C.H. have also released the song “Avalanche of Love” featuring Zambian Sampa the Great and as a a whole, the instrumentation brings a musical vibe that can cause people to dance while listening and the vocal performances captures the joy of wanting to hear music.

Zango Tracklist

  1. By The Time You Realize
  2. Waile
  3. Nshingilile
  4. Streets Of Lusaka
  5. Unimvwesha Shuga
  6. Avalanche Of Love
  7. Malango
  8. Stop The Rot
  9. These Eyes Of Mine
  10. Message From WITCH

 

Photo Credit: Stephen Hoffmeister

Comments
© mxdwn.com 2001 - 2023. All rights reserved.