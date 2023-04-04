Zamrock Legends W.I.T.C.H. Announces First New Album Zango in 39 Years for June 2023 Release and Share New Song “Avalanche of Love” Featuring Sampa the Great

Home News Cait Stoddard April 4th, 2023 - 4:00 PM

Photo Credit: Stephen Hoffmeister

According to brooklynvegan.com zamrock band W.I.T.C.H. have announced Zango, which is their first album in 39 years.

Also Zango is the first release on the new Desert Daze Sound, the label started by California’s Desert Daze Festival through Partisan Records. Zango will be released on June 2.

Also the release of the upcoming album marks frontman and co-founder Emmanuel “Jagari” Chanda’s first LP with the group since 1976.

In light of the happy news, W.I.T.C.H. have also released the song “Avalanche of Love” featuring Zambian Sampa the Great and as a a whole, the instrumentation brings a musical vibe that can cause people to dance while listening and the vocal performances captures the joy of wanting to hear music.

Zango Tracklist

By The Time You Realize Waile Nshingilile Streets Of Lusaka Unimvwesha Shuga Avalanche Of Love Malango Stop The Rot These Eyes Of Mine Message From WITCH