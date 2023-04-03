Response to Jon Scaffer’s Motion To Dismiss Lawsuit For Storming The Capitol

Home News Cait Stoddard April 3rd, 2023 - 3:43 PM

According to blabbermouth.net and the The Republic, attorneys for the District of Columbia have allegedly asked a federal judge to reject an alleged motion to dismiss an alleged lawsuit against Iced Earth’s guitarist Jon Schaffer who allegedly pleaded guilty to storming the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021.

This response has allegedly challenged a motion which was allegedly filed earlier last month by Schaffer’s attorney that allegedly sought to dismiss the alleged lawsuit.

According to the alleged letter to U.S. District Judge Amit P. Mehta, who is presiding over the case, the District of Columbia wrote: “We write in response to Defendant Jon Ryan Schaffer’s March 10, 2023, motion to join his Co-Defendants’ previously filed motions to dismiss.”

The alleged letter continued with: “For the reasons stated in the District’s Omnibus Opposition to Defendants’ Motions to Dismiss, the arguments in the motions Defendant Schaffer joins are without merit and should be dismissed. In lieu of filing additional briefing in opposition, we direct the Court’s attention to the Amended Complaint’s allegations of Defendant Schaffer’s involvement in the larger conspiracy. For example, the Amended Complaint alleges:

* Schaffer is a founding, lifetime member of the Oath Keepers.

* In connection with the attack on the Capitol on January 6, 2021, Schaffer has pleaded guilty to two felonies: (i) obstruction of an official proceeding of Congress and (ii) trespass of the Capitol while armed with a deadly or dangerous weapon.

* In connection with his plea deal, Schaffer admitted that he unlawfully entered the Capitol building on January 6 ‘with the purpose of influencing, affecting, and retaliating against the conduct of government by stopping or delaying the Congressional proceeding by intimidation or coercion.’

* As captured in a photograph, Schaffer marched with the mob through the Capitol, shouting.

The above allegations, as well as additional allegations included and incorporated in the Amended Complaint, are more than sufficient to state claims against Defendant Schaffer.”

In December of 2021, District of Columbia Attorney General Karl Racine allegedly filed a lawsuit against more than two dozen members of the Oath Keepers and the Proud Boys, including Schaffer, over their alleged role in the U.S. Capitol attack.