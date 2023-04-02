Viriginia’s FloydFest May Be Canceled Due To Endangered Rare Turtle & Butterfly Species

Home News Roy Lott April 2nd, 2023 - 1:50 PM

Virginia’s FloydFest may be canceled this year due to concerns from environmentalists that construction would endanger rare turtle and butterfly species native to the area. The event was set to move to a new location this year, a few miles down the road from the farm where it’s been held since 2002.

The Roanoke Times reports that while construction had started on the bridges and roads required to put on this year’s festival, the organizers proceeded without the proper permits.

A letter sent by Will Harlan, a biologist representing the Center For Biological Diversity, spoke about the concerns about impacting the ecosystem of the area: “The bog turtle and their unique wetland habitat in Floyd County are especially significant and warrant the highest level of protection offered by federal and state managing agencies.”

FloydFest issued a statement addressing the situation that leaves the door open for the possibility to relocate but it seems like this year’s edition will not happen. “Due to final permitting and logistical factors beyond our control, the new FloydFest site, FestivalPark, is not currently viable for a 2023 festival, and we are currently exploring all options,” the statement reads. “We will be back with more information on April 6.”

“Make zero mistake — FloydFest and its future are strong, and this we do know: We will see each of you, our FloydFest Family, in July 2024, as we christen your new home, FestivalPark. More information will be announced next week,” the statement continued to state.

The festival was to feature headlining sets from My Morning Jacket, Sheryl Crow and Black Crowes.