Members of Rancid and Operation Ivy, (The Bronx and Trash Talk) announce new band – BAD OPTIX

Punk Rock legends Tim Armstrong (Rancid) and Jesse Michaels (Operation Ivy) unite to create supergroup, BAD OPTIX, and release of debut single “Raid” via Hellcat Records.

Fans of punk rock music have something to look forward to as Armstrong and Michaels unveil their debut single, “Raid.” The song is a mix of punk rock and hardcore, with a melodic chorus that gets drilled into your brain. Bad Optix marks the first collaboration between Tim Armstrong, the founder of the punk rock band Rancid, and Jesse Michaels, the lead vocalist of Operation Ivy. The two have been friends for decades and have been talking about working together for years.

The song is fast-paced, with a driving beat and powerful vocals. The lyrics are politically charged and defiant with references to police brutality and government corruption. The chorus is catchy and anthemic, with the refrain “We won’t be silenced” sure to become a rallying cry for fans of punk rock music.

Formed in March of 2021, the ska-punk pioneers collectively have over 35 years of history. Even with the gap between Op Ivy to now, Michaels says, “our creative connection seems to be stronger than ever and all the music we loved back then, we still love.”

The idea to form a band came organically while Armstrong played his friend his new tracks, Michaels was immediately inspired and sparked ideas for vocals.

“As soon as we started writing together, we found that we had the same collaborative energy that we had in the past, so it was natural and fun just to keep going,” says Armstrong,

Listen to the new track “Raid” here.