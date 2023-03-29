Rodrigo y Gabriela share new single; new album out April 21 Inbox

Home News Dita Dimone March 29th, 2023 - 10:17 PM

Music fans around the world, rejoice! Mexican guitar maestros Rodrigo y Gabriela, share a new track to set your ears a-tingle. “The Eye That Catches The Dream” is a captivating ride of sweeping strings, galloping rhythms, and brightly bubbling effects.

LISTEN TO “THE EYE THAT CATCHES THE DREAM” HERE

The pair premiered the 3rd single of their new album, In “Between Thoughts…A New World,” out on April 21st. Last week they premiered their second track off the new LP, “Egoland.” The track’s eclectic world sound lures your in and delivers melodious harmonies that captivate and channel a kaleideskope of emotions.

Experience Rodrigo y Gabriela’s stunning new tracks and get ready to explore unfamiliar new soundscapes with the new production, “In Between Thoughts…A New World!” This critically-acclaimed guitar duo has managed to shift between stark opening tones to a sensational whirlwind of kinetic rhythms and alluring effects.

You don’t want to miss out on its exclusive deluxe vinyl edition, featuring a translucent ‘Galaxy’ custom-colored LP in a gatefold package with a bonus LP collecting all nine tracks from last year’s Stages project. Pre-order yours today and let Rodrigo y Gabriela take you on a magical musical journey.

Fans can reserve the exclusive limited-edition deluxe vinyl featuring a “Galaxy” custom-colored LP and a bonus LP of their previous project “Stages”. Don’t snooze on this – pre-orders are available now!