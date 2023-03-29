RIP: Tom Leadon Co-Founder of Mudcrutch Dead at 70

Home News Dita Dimone March 29th, 2023 - 12:16 AM

On March 22, the music world mourned the passing of Tom Leadon, co-founder of Tom Petty’s band Mudcrutch and brother of Eagles guitarist Bernie Leadon. He was 70 years old. As a multi-instrumentalist, songwriter, and producer, Leadon was an integral part of the Southern rock scene in Florida in the 1970s. His career spanned five decades, during which he made an indelible mark on American music with his unique style and influence on countless artists. The Leadon family has asked for privacy during this difficult time as they grieve their beloved husband, father, and grandfather

“It is with great sadness, but profound love and gratitude for his life, that the family of Tom Leadon Nashville, Tennessee and Gainesville, Florida, announce his passing on March 22, 2023, peacefully of natural causes,” read a statement posted by his brother, Mark Leadon, on Facebook.

Mike Campbell, former Mudcrutch and Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers member, also shared his thoughts regarding Leadon’s loss. “Tom Leadon was my deepest guitar soul brother, we spent countless hours playing acoustic guitars and teaching each other things,” he wrote. “A kinder soul never walked the earth. I will always miss his spirit and generosity. Sleep peacefully my old friend.”

Consequence.net announced the passing of the legendary musician and songwriter who has been making music for over five decades. He is best known as the co-founder of Tom Petty’s band Mudcrutch and the brother of Bernie Leadon, a founding member of The Eagles. His career in music began during his high school days when he was part of the band called “The Strangers”. Since then, he has gone on to have an illustrious career in music, playing with various bands, writing songs, and producing albums. He is an inspiration for aspiring musicians everywhere who wish to make it big in the industry.

“He was a dear friend of Tom and the fellas in the band and our entire family. He was part of the brotherhood,” Petty’s daughter, Adria, also shared in a statement on the late rocker’s official Instagram account. “He was an excellent and accomplished musician and was the reason Tom reformed Mudcrutch, so that the band could enjoy more time and more music together. Tom loved him deeply.”

Leadon also wrote the Eagles’ “Hollywood Waltz” in 1975; the band released it as part of its One of These Nights. Leadon is credited on the song alongside his brother Bernie, Glenn Lewis Frey, and Don Henley.

— Mike Campbell // The Dirty Knobs (@MikeCampbellHQ) March 27, 2023