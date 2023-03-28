Odesza Announces Summer/Fall 2023 Tour Dates

Home News Jaden Johnson March 28th, 2023 - 12:47 AM

Indie-electronica duo, ODESZA, announce 2023 Summer/Fall tour coming off of their 2022 8th studio album, The Last Goodbye. Featuring rotating openers Bob Moses, Bonobo, Big Boi, TOKiMONSTA, Drama, Neil Frances, and QRTR & Olan. Kicking off this North American tour on March 14th in Montreal and ending October 19th in Mexico City with stops through New York, Pennsylvania, Florida, and New Orleans. This 4 month long tour is no small venture for the group as the group is setting to hit a whopping 24 stops through this season spanning tour. In collaboration with environmental non-profit, Reverb, in an effort to reduce the typical carbon footprint that comes with a full-length, extensive touring schedule.

Along with the tour dates, the duo will also be making appearances at this year’s Lollapalooza(08/03-06 ), Governors Ball(06/10 ), and Bonnaroo(06/17) in between. Their festival circuit performances all hit relatively early in their North American tour and past Bonnaroo the duo will remain on tour. Tickets for the tour go on sale Friday March 31st at 10:00 A.M on Ticketmaster with a Live Nation presale on Thursday March 30th with access code OPENER. Once Ticketmaster sells out the tours tickets, fans still have hope finding the tickets for sale on secondary market websites such as StubHub.

Tour Dates Below

06/10 – New York, NY @ Governors Ball

06/14 – Montreal, QC @ Place Bell *

06/17 – Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo

06/22 – Rothbury, MI @ Electric Forest

06/30 – Milwaukee, WI @ American Family Insurance Amphitheatre %

08/03-06 – Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza

08/11-13 – San Francisco @ Outside Lands

08/30 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center #

09/01 – Darien Center, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater #

09/02 – Burgettstown, PA @ The Pavilion at Star Lake #

09/03 – Indianapolis, IN @ Ruoff Music Center #

09/08 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre #

09/09 – West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre #

09/12 – Bristol, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live #

09/14 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion #

09/16 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center #

09/20 – Palms Springs, CA @ Acrisure Arena #

09/29 – San Diego, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre #

09/30 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl #

10/04 – Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center #

10/06 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP ^

10/12 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Paycom Center #

10/13 – Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center !

10/19 – Mexico City, MX @ Sports Palace #

* = w/ Neil Frances and QRTR & Olan