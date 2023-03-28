Jackson Browne Announces Summer 2023 Dates Tour

Photo Credits: Boston Schulz
Singer, Jackson Browne, will embark on tour this upcoming summer starting June 3rd in Columbus, OH with stops in Nashville, New Orleans, Orlando and others before ending August 2nd in Clearwater, FL. A career spanning from the early 70s to his most recent 2021 project, Downhill From Everywhere, this tour will be performed with a setlist spanning over a decade’s worth of Browne’s musical eras.
This tour will follow Browne’s musical appearances in Australia and New Zealand in a small tour containing 5-stops kicking off April 13th in Melbourne at the Margaret Court Theater and concluding April 21st in Christchurch, New Zealand at the Town Hall. Joining Browne for his Australian leg of the tour will be Australian multi-instrumentalists and songwriter, Liz Stringer, who has recently released her single titled, “Golden Age”.
Tickets will go on sale Friday March 24th at 10 A.M. local time as well as presale, fan and VIP which can be found on Browne’s official website, jacksonbrowne.com.
U.S. Tour Dates Below:
JUNE
June 3 – Columbus, OH @ Palace Theatre
June 4 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Benedum Center for the Performing Arts
June 6 – Akron, OH @ Akron Civic Theatre
June 7 – Toledo, OH @ Stranahan Theater
June 9 – Springfield, IL @ UIS Performing Arts Center
June 10 – Louisville, KY @ The Louisville Palace Theatre
June 12 – Springfield, MO @ MSU – Juanita K. Hammons Hall for the Performing Arts
June 13 – Omaha, NE @ Orpheum Theater
June 15 – Madison, WI @ The Orpheum Theater
June 16 – Evansville, IN @ Victory Theatre
June 18 – Nashville, TN @ Grand Ole Opry
June 19 – Nashville, IN @ Brown County Music Center
JULY
July 14 – El Paso, TX @ Abraham Chavez Theatre
July 15 – Midland, TX @ Wagner Noël Performing Arts Center
July 18 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at the Moody Theater
July 19 – Grand Prairie, TX @ Texas Trust CU Theatre at Grand Prairie
July 21 – Sugar Land, TX @ Smart Financial Centre
July 22 – New Orleans, LA @ Saenger Theatre
July 25 – Mobile, AL @ Saenger Theatre
July 26 – Birmingham, AL @ Alabama Theatre
July 28 – Jacksonville, FL @ Jacksonville Center for the Perf. Arts | Moran Theater
July 29 – Orlando, FL @ Walt Disney Theater
AUGUST
August 1 – Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Au-Rene The