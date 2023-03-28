mxdwn Music

Jackson Browne Announces Summer 2023 Dates Tour

March 28th, 2023 - 10:35 AM

Photo Credits:  Boston Schulz

Singer, Jackson Browne, will embark on tour this upcoming summer starting June 3rd in Columbus, OH with stops in Nashville, New Orleans, Orlando and others before ending August 2nd in Clearwater, FL. A career spanning from the early 70s to his most recent 2021 project, Downhill From Everywhere, this tour will be performed with a setlist spanning over a decade’s worth of Browne’s musical eras. 

This tour will follow Browne’s musical appearances in Australia and New Zealand in a small tour containing 5-stops kicking off April 13th in Melbourne at the Margaret Court Theater and concluding April 21st in Christchurch, New Zealand at the Town Hall. Joining Browne for his Australian leg of the tour will be Australian multi-instrumentalists and songwriter, Liz Stringer,  who has recently released her single titled, “Golden Age”. 

Tickets will go on sale Friday March 24th at 10 A.M. local time as well as presale, fan and  VIP which can be found on Browne’s official website, jacksonbrowne.com.

 

U.S. Tour Dates Below:

 

  

JUNE

June 3 – Columbus, OH @ Palace Theatre

June 4 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Benedum Center for the Performing Arts

June 6 – Akron, OH @ Akron Civic Theatre

June 7 – Toledo, OH @ Stranahan Theater

June 9 – Springfield, IL @ UIS Performing Arts Center

June 10 – Louisville, KY @ The Louisville Palace Theatre

June 12 – Springfield, MO @ MSU – Juanita K. Hammons Hall for the Performing Arts

June 13 – Omaha, NE @ Orpheum Theater

June 15 – Madison, WI @ The Orpheum Theater

June 16 – Evansville, IN @ Victory Theatre

June 18 – Nashville, TN @ Grand Ole Opry

June 19 – Nashville, IN @ Brown County Music Center 

JULY

July 14 – El Paso, TX @ Abraham Chavez Theatre

July 15 – Midland, TX @ Wagner Noël Performing Arts Center

July 18 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at the Moody Theater

July 19 – Grand Prairie, TX @ Texas Trust CU Theatre at Grand Prairie

July 21 – Sugar Land, TX @ Smart Financial Centre

July 22 – New Orleans, LA @ Saenger Theatre

July 25 – Mobile, AL @ Saenger Theatre

July 26 – Birmingham, AL @ Alabama Theatre

July 28 – Jacksonville, FL @ Jacksonville Center for the Perf. Arts | Moran Theater 

July 29 – Orlando, FL @ Walt Disney Theater

AUGUST

August 1 – Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Au-Rene The
