Jackson Browne Announces Summer 2023 Dates Tour

Home News Jaden Johnson March 28th, 2023 - 10:35 AM

Photo Credits: Boston Schulz

Singer, Jackson Browne, will embark on tour this upcoming summer starting June 3rd in Columbus, OH with stops in Nashville, New Orleans, Orlando and others before ending August 2nd in Clearwater, FL. A career spanning from the early 70s to his most recent 2021 project, Downhill From Everywhere, this tour will be performed with a setlist spanning over a decade’s worth of Browne’s musical eras.

This tour will follow Browne’s musical appearances in Australia and New Zealand in a small tour containing 5-stops kicking off April 13th in Melbourne at the Margaret Court Theater and concluding April 21st in Christchurch, New Zealand at the Town Hall. Joining Browne for his Australian leg of the tour will be Australian multi-instrumentalists and songwriter, Liz Stringer, who has recently released her single titled, “Golden Age”.

Tickets will go on sale Friday March 24th at 10 A.M. local time as well as presale, fan and VIP which can be found on Browne’s official website, jacksonbrowne.com.

U.S. Tour Dates Below: