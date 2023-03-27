Brian Eno Shares Pulsing New Song “Who Are We”

Home News Jaden Johnson March 27th, 2023 - 2:04 PM

“Who We Are”, is the latest installment in the ambient sonic universe created by English glam rock star turned music producer, Brian Eno. This track serves as the second single for Eno’s forthcoming album, Forever Voiceless, set to release April 22nd. This cinematic instrumental creates a breathless tension, with an absence of any voice listeners can create a story and narrative between the lines. The nervous and sparse strings throughout the song combined with the otherworldly synth construction, sounds of a post-apocalyptic hellscape and an unforeseen broken world.

This instrumental track is the original reference to “Icarus or Bleroit” which is the third track off of Eno’s studio album 2022 album, FOREVERANDEVERNOMORE, and the title references the original story of Icarus, a tragic tale detailing the downfalls of Hubris and also in reference Louis Bleroit who is famously known for the first successful flight across the English Channel in 1909. The newly released instrumental version, “Who We Are”, allows for a new take on the song and a new story guided without lyrics.