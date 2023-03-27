Amon Tobin Shares Haunting Visual Arts in Video for New Project Stone Giants’ “Metropole”

Home News Jaden Johnson March 27th, 2023 - 7:48 PM

Brazilian electronic artist, Amon Tobin, releases a new video to song, “Metropole” from his 2021 project from Stone Giants, West Coast Love Stories. Metropole is a single from Stone Giants upcoming debut album West Coast Love Stories, will be released on July 2nd. This intense, glitch-heavy track features synth distortion and vocal manipulation, a pulsating square-wave thickening throughout the song’s evolution in turn creating an increasingly disorienting listening experience. A haunting and unorthodox melodic tune with an equally chaotic visual, a crumbling 3D world featuring a bodiless muddy head lip syncing through the sparse vocally manipulated grumbles.

Animation being created by Amon Tobin, the earth covered severed head in what appears to be in a fallen colosseum surrounded by the rising ashes matching the pulsating synth throughout the song. As the song reaches its peak, the ashes transform into flashes of glittery debris flying throughout this post-apocalyptic Roman-esque universe. And as the song’s production falls from its height, the glamor fades and everything goes dark. Possibly a commentary of the human race’s inevitable future of a world used by technology or how the human world and the digital world have become merged to a point of no return.