The Original Misfits Announces Summer 2023 Shows

Home News Cait Stoddard March 21st, 2023 - 4:28 PM

According to consequence.net The Original Misfits have announced three US shows for this summer which features additional support from the acts Megadeth, The Gaslight Anthem, AFI and Fear.

The tour will be having The Original Misfits stopping at the MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre in Tampa, Florida on June 24, July 8 at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey and July 15 at Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre in Phoenix, Arizona.

Pre-sale starts tomorrow at 10 a.m. local time using the code FIEND at Ticketmaster and a Live Nation pre-sale begins this Thursday at 10 a.m. local time with the code OPENER. General sales will start this Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

All three shows marks the The Original Misfit‘s first performances for this year and the band’s main members Glenn Danzig, Jerry Only, and Doyle Wolfgang Von Frankenstein reunited in 2016 where they have perform live concerts since then. Drummer Dave Lombardo and guitarist Acey Slade have rounded out the touring lineup.

The Original Misfits’ 2023 Tour Dates

6/24 – Tampa, FL – MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre *

7/6 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center ^

7/15 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre #