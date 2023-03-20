Skrillex, Four Tet, and Fred Again… Collaborate On New Exciting Single “Baby Again”

Home News Jaden Johnson March 20th, 2023 - 1:00 AM

Electronic music power players, Skrillex, Fred Again.., and Four Tet, come together for a hypnotic dance mix, “Baby Again”, sampling Lil Baby and Da Baby’s 2019 track, “Baby”. A 5 minute climactic build as the both the sample and drum loop become more deeply entangled and drowned under the surrounding sounds within the production. This marks the first collaborative single between these three very familiar faces in the dance music genre, originally being heard during Fred Again…’s Boiler Room set and then being officially released on streaming services March 17th. While both Four Tet and Fred Again.. have made their own individual appearances on Skrillex’s latest album, Quest For Fire, “Baby Again” is the first collaborative effort of this producer trio.

This light and repetitive dance track is an enthralling experience that captures the earworm of listeners through the almost instantly recognizable sample. As the track develops and expands, an entire world becomes built around the original loop of the sample and drums creating an experience that feels like an action-packed journey. Created during what was described as an impromptu session between the three artists in Pangbourne, each artist has been known to use this mix in almost all of their sets. The track’s origin story earned the trio a fan-made group name as the Pangbourne House Mafia.

Before this song’s official streaming service release, it was already a long praised and well known mix. Fred Again…’s Boiler Room set that originally featured on track has been streamed over 16-million times. Along with releasing this 5-minute track, the trio released an hour-long loop of the mix on YouTube as well. Although unknown if any collaborative works are to come in the near future, the production chemistry between each respective producer proves to be its own force in the dance genre.