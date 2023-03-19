Home News Jaden Johnson March 19th, 2023 - 10:44 PM

British electronic duo, The Chemical Brothers, release latest single “No Reason” which has been the groups only released material since their 2021 two song EP titled under the name The Darkness That You Fear. Although being their only recent release, their thirty year run proves the endless creative fountain the duo has been able to pull from each decade into their career. Building a legacy around for themselves in not only the UK electronic scene but the greater global electronic music community, The Chemical brothers are planning to release a follow up to their 2019 album, No Geography. While there have been no official announcements for a title or date, “No Reason” provides a tease into the latest sonic endeavors the duo has embarked on for this upcoming year.

The infectious bassline and melodic rising synth swells of “No Reason” create the perfect chemistry for an exciting, up-tempo electronic track that is sure to take over this upcoming summer’s rave scene. The intense snare rolls pumping adrenaline through each moment of the track, never letting the momentum die in the listening experience. The song has been mastered in Dolby ATMOS by Giles Martin at Abbey Road Studios who is also most known for his remastering work over The Beatles discography.

Following the release of the song, The Chemical Brothers released an equally eccentric video, a neon filtered marching band fever dream matching the both uniform and sporadic patterns found in the song’s production. The video was directed by Adam Smith and Mark Lyall and choreographed and performed by Gecko Theatre. Although still working on an official album, the duo is planning to release their unreleased B-Side tracks on limited edition vinyl which plan to be released on April 28th.

The duo plans to hit this year’s festival circuit with stops at Coachella, Isle of Wight Festival, and Wilderness Festival as well as other European and North American dates found on their website. Pre-orders for their upcoming limited edition vinyl can be found on their website as well and sales begin March.