Machine Head Announce Spring Tour

Photo taken by Raymond Flotat

Gear up and brace yourself for a live show like no other! Machine Head is hitting the road with their Electric Happy Hour Tour, 18 shows across the US!

The legendary metal titans will bring their epic catalog of metal hits, plus a few special surprises. Experience classic songs like ‘Imperium’, ‘Aesthetics of Hate’, and ‘Davidian’ played live on stage throughout the tour. Whether you’re a die-hard metal fan or just looking for a wild night out, you won’t want to miss out on this one-of-a-kind event. Get your tickets now and join the metal revolution with Machine Head!

Frontman and guitarist Robb Flynn recently shared his excitement about hitting the road: [I am] “Really stoked to be heading out in America again. The last tour had so many moments that were so strong and just beyond life-affirming!”

“It makes me super proud that we have stayed the path playing these intimate venues doing two-and-a-half-to-three-hour ‘Evening With’-style shows for the last eight years. These shows are incredibly rewarding for us as musicians and to people who come out to just go fucking nuts with us“, he adds.

Tickets go on sale Friday, March 17 at 10 AM local and you grab them here.

See all tour dates below:

5/15 Majestic Ventura Theatre – Ventura, CA

5/17 Virginia St Brewhouse – Reno, NV

5/19 Pub Station – Billings, MT

5/21 Wooly’s – Des Moines, IA

5/22 The Art Theater – Hobart, IN

5/24 The Signal -Chattanooga, TN

5/25 Mercury Ballroom – Louisville, KY

5/27 Piere’s – Ft. Wayne, IN

5/28 ML Metal Fest – Milwaukee, WI

5/30 Elevation – Grand Rapids, MI

5/31 Spiral Hall – Pittsburgh, PA

6/01 Majestic – Detroit, MI

6/03 Bottleneck – Lawrence, KS

6/04 Slowdown – Omaha, NE

6/06 Summit -Denver, CO

6/07 Mesa Theater – Grand Junction, CO

6/08 Orpheum Theater – Flagstaff, AZ

6/09 The Belasco – Los Angeles, CA