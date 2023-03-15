Tinariwen Announce New Album, Out 5/19, & Share Lead Single/Video “Tenere Den” 

the band announces their ninth album, Amatssou, out May 19th via Wedge, and premier the project’s lead single, “Tenere Den.” Introducing Amatssou, a unique collaboration between the band Tinariwen and music makers from around the world. The special project was recorded in a makeshift studio tent at Tassili N’Ajjer National Park in Algeria with Grammy-winning producer Daniel Lanois handling production remotely from Los Angeles, country musicians Wes Corbett and Fats Kaplin adding parts from Nashville, and Kabyle percussionist Amar Chaoui contributing from Paris. Amatssou, which translates to “beyond the fear” in the group’s native Tamashek, is an amazing international effort that’s sure to move you!

Listen to “Tenere Den” below.

Tinariwen’s new North American tour begins in Chicago on May 27th and before hitting Seattle, Los Angeles, New York, and ending in Washington, DC on June 7th.

Their European tour begins in July and features festival appearances at the famed Glastonbury, Denmark’s Roskilde, and more. Tickets are now available via Stubhub.