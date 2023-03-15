mxdwn PREMIERE: Holy Roller Baby Shares Rock N’ Roll with a Hint of Blues Twist Cover of Edwyn Collins’ “A Girl Like You”

Home News Cassandra Reichelt March 15th, 2023 - 9:00 AM

Dallas-based rock & roll collective Holy Roller Baby led by frontman Jared Mullins has shared a new cover song of Edwyn Collins’ 1994 classic single “A Girl Like You” with a music video featuring live studio footage of the recording session exclusively premiering at mxdwn Music. Holy Roller Baby was founded in 2019 on social media by producer/engineer Ian Davenport known behind bands such as Radiohead, Band of Skulls and Demob Happy. Holy Roller Baby had their debut album Frenzy released in 2020 and is currently working on their next album set to be released sometime this summer/fall.

“A Girl Like You” is swagger-filled with a bluesy, rock & roll touch and a burst of guitars that connects with viewers watching the studio recording session as well-oiled machinery working together.

Mullins breaks down their cover version of Edwyn Collins’ hit single “A Girl Like You” and the inspiration behind it:

“The actual recording of the song came along very quickly. I think we recorded the whole thing in a few hours. We wanted it to cascade into a wild ending and flurry of guitars that resembled the chaos of my first experience with the song.”

“I saw her die, I was there. I was 18 years old, hell-bent on getting out of a small Midwestern town with a new pair of wheels. I was driving in the country during a very bad thunderstorm–the kind you’re normally supposed to take cover for. I didn’t. I was dumb. I kept driving even as the water on the road piled up and eventually became too much for myself and a batch of equally arrogant drivers who thought they could weather any storm. Eventually, the water levels rose so much it flooded my car as I came to an underpass. The bridge water was high and as I came to a stop, I saw in the distance that a few other drivers were helping a woman who couldn’t get out of her car. ‘A Girl Like You’ was playing on the radio as I watched her go from thrashing in the water to limp in the span of seconds. I’ve never forgotten that image and I’ve never forgotten the way this song made me feel–wild, alive, and helplessly human at the same time. Every time it comes on, I think of the woman in the water. For me, she is the ‘Girl Like You’ the song sings about,” said Mullins.

