Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs And Redlight Release New single ‘Regulate’

Hannah Boyle March 11th, 2023 - 10:16 AM

Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs and Red Light have recently released their new single ‘Regulate’. The new single is available for stream on most major streaming platforms. The new single is also available for listen down below.

‘Regulate’ is a basic techno song. Nothing about the song is worth note and if it were to play in a club no one would think twice after hearing it. The new song is vaguely danceable in a club way. The song could also work as waiting music, which is a testiment to how truly forgettable it is.

‘Regulate’ is the latest song in a nearly 13 year music career for Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs. It does not look like it will be the last. That is about as much as one can say about the artist.