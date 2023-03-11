Coco Shares New Melancholy New Song “Death in the Family

Home News Hannah Boyle March 11th, 2023 - 10:29 AM

Coco has recently released a new song called “Death In The Family”. This new song can be heard on most majoring streaming sites and is available for listening down below.

“Death In The Family”, as the title suggests, is a soft melancholy song. The song is somber, heart wrenching even. The softness of the piano and the whisper like singing lulls the listener in and drowns them with the audible sadness found within the song. The song is reflective and sweet, despite the bitter lyrics. Something within the sweetness of the song adds to the horror behind the meaning. The certainty of death and the expectation of life running its course – the sweetness of having known and loved despite it. The song regrets the loss of life while celebrating the joy of having loved which is such a human emotion that it draws the listener in and stays with.

The cover art is equally beautiful. The French impressionist inspiration for the cover art matches the song well. The use of sombre colors only adds to the depth within the song.