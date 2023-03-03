En Esch unveils fiery first single “Push”

Home News Trisha Valdez March 3rd, 2023 - 9:18 PM

Nicklaus Schandelmaier, is a German musician better known by his stage name En Esch. He has been part of multiple bands such as Slick Idiot, Pigface and most known from KMFDM. En Esch’s music focuses on Electronica dance music.

Recently he has released a solo song called Push.

Push seems to be a song for En Esch to truly express himself through his music. His opening lyric is “I just want to be free; I just want to be heard, I just want to be free, I just want to be me.” En Esch has always been part of a band, maybe his first single is him showing the world what he can do.

This single has a very Electronica sound to it however mixed with a heavy rock tone to it as well. He produced very interesting sounds to create this fierce single. En Esch shows off his voice in this song, which fans are sure to be happy about.

Towards the end of the song is when we hear the fading of electronic music and the sound of a guitar is heard, his voice becomes softer, and it is almost peaceful and accepting.

Push seems to be a motivation song, no matter what you hear in life just keep pushing on and be yourself. Be whoever you want to be and just be free as he sings. To listen to the song stream below.

