Gringo Star Announces New Album ‘On And On And Gone’ For June 2023 Release, Shares New Single “Told Me Once Before”

Today band Gringo Star have announced they be releasing their new album On And On And Gone on June 2 by My Anxious Mouth. Also the band have shared their latest single “Told Me Once Before.” The tune made its debut on Flood Magazine and will be on all streaming platforms this Friday.
In the press release band member Peter Furgiuele talks about the process of creating “Told Me Once Before.”
Gringo Star have made a name for themselves as one of Atlanta’s most valuable rock & roll exports, carrying the torch for hazy, psychedelic garage rock in a city primarily valued for its contributions to hip-hop. Brothers Nick and Peter Furgiuele are the constant creative force of Gringo Star and have outlasted wave after wave of buzz bands and indie blog darlings, carving their own career path through constant reinvention and an unparalleled work ethic, amassing a loyal and enthusiastic international fanbase along the way.
2. Told Me Once Before
3. Get to Know You
4. Hanging Around
5. whispering winds
6. Outside by My Side
7. Good Things Come in Halves
8. Something Wicked
9. I’d Find You Again
10. On and On and Gone