Gringo Star Announces New Album ‘On And On And Gone’ For June 2023 Release, Shares New Single “Told Me Once Before”

March 2nd, 2023

Today band Gringo Star have announced they be releasing their new album On And On And Gone on June 2 by My Anxious Mouth. Also the band have shared their latest single “Told Me Once Before.” The tune made its debut on Flood Magazine and will be on all streaming platforms this Friday.

In the press release band member Peter Furgiuele talks about the process of creating “Told Me Once Before.”

‘’Told Me Once Before’ represents one of the most minimalistic approaches to recording a song we’ve ever done. Most of the instruments were recorded live through a handful of mics. We tried to capture most of the song in the room live as a band on our ‘70s Neumann u87 microphone and later had our great friend Dave Claassen come in and add the string parts. It was a song I wrote during Covid isolation and Nick and I got together soon after and finished off the loose ends.”

Gringo Star have made a name for themselves as one of Atlanta’s most valuable rock & roll exports, carrying the torch for hazy, psychedelic garage rock in a city primarily valued for its contributions to hip-hop. Brothers Nick and Peter Furgiuele are the constant creative force of Gringo Star and have outlasted wave after wave of buzz bands and indie blog darlings, carving their own career path through constant reinvention and an unparalleled work ethic, amassing a loyal and enthusiastic international fanbase along the way.

On and On and Gone Tracklist

1. Stand and Turn Away

2. Told Me Once Before

3. Get to Know You

4. Hanging Around

5. whispering winds

6. Outside by My Side

7. Good Things Come in Halves

8. Something Wicked

9. I’d Find You Again

10. On and On and Gone