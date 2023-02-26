Murray A. Lightburn Announces New Album ‘Once Upon A Time In Montreal’ For March 2023 Release, Shares Title Track

Home News Ally Najera February 26th, 2023 - 7:43 PM

Murray A. Lightburn has just announced a new album release for the upcoming year. In March, his album Once Upon A Time In Montreal made via Dangerbird Records will release on the last day of the month. A music video and single release for the album’s title track is almost a four-minute

The music video for this album title-tracks opens with a stunning visual and moves forward as Lightburn makes an appearance. The low tempo that starts the song off, leads to the opening of his singing. The song has a jazz-band ambience that meshes well with the nostalgic feeling the lyrics have. As Lightburn performs the song the fun, moving visuals serve as the backdrop.

Finally, the track ties out with the black-out of Lightburn’s body silhouette against even more background images. The instrumentals of jazz music plays for the remainder of the song which slows down the song. The track leaves more for listeners to expect of this eight-track album. The expectations for new music have been set.

The album, Once Upon A Time In Montreal is set to release on the thirty-first of March.

Once Upon A Time In Montreal track list: