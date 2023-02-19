A Flock Of Seagulls Celebrate 40th Anniversary Of Self-Titled Debut With 3-CD Deluxe Version & Limited Edition Remastered Vinyl LP

Home News Ally Najera February 19th, 2023 - 8:40 PM

A Flock Of Seagulls will celebrate their band’s 40th anniversary of music with unique items catered to their fans’ standards. Fans are now able to purchase the band’s self-titled debut album, that will come with a 3-CD deluxe version featuring John Peel, Janice Long, Kid Jenson and Richard Skinner’s BBC sessions, live show, remixes and B-sides. As well as a limited edition remastered transparent orange vinyl LP that will also be included.

The album that was initially released in 1982 is back for a re-release with all the greatest hits included.

A FLOCK OF SEAGULLS 3-CD DELUXE VERSION Tracklist

CD 1 – Original Album Remastered

Modern Love Is Automatic Messages I Ran Space Age Love Song You Can Run Telecommunication Standing In The Doorway Don’t Ask Me N.A. Tokyo Man Made

CD 2 – B-sides, Singles, Remixes & BBC Session

Factory Music Tanglimara Intro Pick Me Up Windows (It’s Not Me) Talking Modern Love Is Automatic (Single Edit) I Ran (Single Edit) Space Age Love Song (Single Edit) (It’s Not Me) Talking (Remix) (It’s Not Me) Talking (Instrumental) I Ran (12″ Mix)

John Peel Session

Messages From The Rings Of Saturn (It’s Not Me) Talking I Ran Committed

CD 3 – BBC Sessions & Concert Richard Skinner Session Tracklist

Don’t Ask Me Messages From The Rings Of Saturn I Ran Tanglimara

Kid Jensen Session

N.A. I Ran Space Age Love Song Standing In The Doorway

Janice Long Session

Man Made I Ran Telecommunication You Can Run

Paris Theatre, London Concert

Modern Love Is Automatic Standing In The Doorway Telecommunication Man Made I Ran (It’s Not Me) Talking

A FLOCK OF SEAGULLS ‘A FLOCK OF SEAGULLS’ LIMITED EDITION ORANGE VNYL LP Tracklist

Side A

Modern Love Is Automatic Messages I Ran Space Age Love Song You Can Run

Side B