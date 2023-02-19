A Flock Of Seagulls Celebrate 40th Anniversary Of Self-Titled Debut With 3-CD Deluxe Version & Limited Edition Remastered Vinyl LP

A Flock Of Seagulls will celebrate their band’s 40th anniversary of music with unique items catered to their fans’ standards. Fans are now able to purchase the band’s self-titled debut album, that will come with a 3-CD deluxe version featuring John Peel, Janice Long, Kid Jenson and Richard Skinner’s BBC sessions, live show, remixes and B-sides. As well as a limited edition remastered transparent orange vinyl LP that will also be included.
The album that was initially released in 1982 is back for a re-release with all the greatest hits included.
A FLOCK OF SEAGULLS 3-CD DELUXE VERSION Tracklist
CD 1 – Original Album Remastered
- Modern Love Is Automatic
- Messages
- I Ran
- Space Age Love Song
- You Can Run
- Telecommunication
- Standing In The Doorway
- Don’t Ask Me
- N.A.
- Tokyo
- Man Made
CD 2 – B-sides, Singles, Remixes & BBC Session
- Factory Music
- Tanglimara
- Intro
- Pick Me Up
- Windows
- (It’s Not Me) Talking
- Modern Love Is Automatic (Single Edit)
- I Ran (Single Edit)
- Space Age Love Song (Single Edit)
- (It’s Not Me) Talking (Remix)
- (It’s Not Me) Talking (Instrumental)
- I Ran (12″ Mix)
John Peel Session
- Messages From The Rings Of Saturn
- (It’s Not Me) Talking
- I Ran
- Committed
CD 3 – BBC Sessions & Concert Richard Skinner Session Tracklist
- Don’t Ask Me
- Messages From The Rings Of Saturn
- I Ran
- Tanglimara
Kid Jensen Session
- N.A.
- I Ran
- Space Age Love Song
- Standing In The Doorway
Janice Long Session
- Man Made
- I Ran
- Telecommunication
- You Can Run
Paris Theatre, London Concert
- Modern Love Is Automatic
- Standing In The Doorway
- Telecommunication
- Man Made
- I Ran
- (It’s Not Me) Talking
A FLOCK OF SEAGULLS ‘A FLOCK OF SEAGULLS’ LIMITED EDITION ORANGE VNYL LP Tracklist
Side A
- Modern Love Is Automatic
- Messages
- I Ran
- Space Age Love Song
- You Can Run
Side B
- Telecommunication
- Standing In The Doorway
- Don’t Ask Me
- N.A.
- Tokyo
- Man Made