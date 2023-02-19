mxdwn Music

A Flock Of Seagulls Celebrate 40th Anniversary Of Self-Titled Debut With 3-CD Deluxe Version & Limited Edition Remastered Vinyl LP

February 19th, 2023 - 8:40 PM

A Flock Of Seagulls will celebrate their band’s 40th anniversary of music with unique items catered to their fans’ standards. Fans are now able to purchase the band’s self-titled debut album, that will come with a 3-CD deluxe version featuring John Peel, Janice Long, Kid Jenson and Richard Skinner’s BBC sessions, live show, remixes and B-sides. As well as a limited edition remastered transparent orange vinyl LP that will also be included.

The album that was initially released in 1982 is back for a re-release with all the greatest hits included.

A FLOCK OF SEAGULLS 3-CD DELUXE VERSION Tracklist

CD 1 – Original Album Remastered

  1. Modern Love Is Automatic
  2. Messages
  3. I Ran
  4. Space Age Love Song
  5. You Can Run
  6. Telecommunication
  7. Standing In The Doorway
  8. Don’t Ask Me
  9. N.A.
  10. Tokyo
  11. Man Made

CD 2 – B-sides, Singles, Remixes & BBC Session

  1. Factory Music
  2. Tanglimara
  3. Intro
  4. Pick Me Up
  5. Windows
  6. (It’s Not Me) Talking
  7. Modern Love Is Automatic (Single Edit)
  8. I Ran (Single Edit)
  9. Space Age Love Song (Single Edit)
  10. (It’s Not Me) Talking (Remix)
  11. (It’s Not Me) Talking (Instrumental)
  12. I Ran (12″ Mix)

John Peel Session

  1. Messages From The Rings Of Saturn
  2. (It’s Not Me) Talking
  3. I Ran
  4. Committed

CD 3 – BBC Sessions & Concert Richard Skinner Session Tracklist

  1. Don’t Ask Me
  2. Messages From The Rings Of Saturn
  3. I Ran
  4. Tanglimara

Kid Jensen Session    

  1. N.A.
  2. I Ran
  3. Space Age Love Song
  4. Standing In The Doorway

Janice Long Session  

  1. Man Made
  2. I Ran
  3. Telecommunication
  4. You Can Run

Paris Theatre, London Concert

  1. Modern Love Is Automatic
  2. Standing In The Doorway
  3. Telecommunication
  4. Man Made
  5. I Ran
  6. (It’s Not Me) Talking

A FLOCK OF SEAGULLS ‘A FLOCK OF SEAGULLS’ LIMITED EDITION ORANGE VNYL LP Tracklist

Side A

  1. Modern Love Is Automatic
  2. Messages
  3. I Ran
  4. Space Age Love Song
  5. You Can Run

Side B

  1. Telecommunication
  2. Standing In The Doorway
  3. Don’t Ask Me
  4. N.A.
  5. Tokyo
  6. Man Made
