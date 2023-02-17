Turnstile Warfield March 1st 2023

Home News Christopher Aguilar February 17th, 2023 - 11:00 PM

Hardcore Punk Rock band with an artistic flare and twist is scheduled for a San Francisco date!

Turnstile is a band that I just now really heard of and I was just listening to their music on Spotify and I like how their sound is very energetic and punky with all the 2/4 time signatures and it is interesting how it reminds me of The Beastie Boys and they do sick breakdowns in their music! It is definitely a nice and somewhat unique band to catch up on for sure for those who do not know what I am talking about. So I think this would be a great recommendation for fans of Converge, Deftones, and Refused. They are scheduled to play with opening act JPEGMAFIA. I have never heard of them either but I like the band name.

The venue known as The Warfield is located in San Francisco on 982 Market Street and is scheduled for a wednesday show date with the show time being at 7PM after the doors are expected to open at 6PM. The ticket price at the door starts at $40 and can go way more higher than that.

I think this show will be fun and very entertaining for anyone like me who loves metal, punk, etc. Oh and don’t forget to drink nothing but water and gatorade zero when you go moshing! You know what if you are going to drink anything other than water from outside the venue then better drink it before going in.

Hardcore right? Anyway,always bring a jacket and remember cash is king at the merch table. Like seriously no kidding. I remember when I brought a lot of cash to my first death metal show in high school, the lead singer was ECSTATIC. Praise God, that is such a beautiful memory between me and one of my rock heroes. Ha because small-time rock stars are broke and need to eat to HA! So I guess then Taco Bell is on you that night when you are the smartest kid on the dancefloor because you brought $80+ bucks to blow on your favorite band’s merch! YOU will be the rock star that night trust me! Talking from experience!

Details

Buy tickets at axs.com

Tickets start at $40

982 Market street SF

7PM

Thank you!