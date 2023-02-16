Botch Announces Fall 2023 Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard February 16th, 2023 - 3:49 PM

Today metalcore band Botch have announced a 14 date Fall tour which kicks off on October 5 for three nights at Portland’s Revolution Hall before wrapping up on December 12 in San Francisco. Also the band will be making stops in Chicago, Austin, Denver, New York and Los Angeles.

Recently Botch announced the reissue of their debut album American Nervoso by Sargent House, which will land on March 24. It follows the reissue of their wildly influential second album, We Are the Romans, along with a new song, “One Twenty Two”.

Bassist Brian Cook, guitarist David Knudson, drummer Tim Latona, and vocalist Dave Verellen formed Botch in 1993, becoming one of the most ground-breaking and influential bands during a pivotal shift in heavy music. Their final show was June 15, 2002, the same day as the release of their final EP, An Anthology of Dead Ends. The members would go on to play in These Arms Are Snakes, Minus the Bear and Russian Circles.