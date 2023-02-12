Psycho Las Vegas 2023 Festival Gets Canceled

Home News Hannah Boyle February 12th, 2023 - 6:25 AM

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer

In an Instagram post over the weekend, it was announced that the Psycho Las Vegas 2023 music festival has been postponed for this year and is set to resume in 2024. A new concert date has not been announced, but ticket holders have been given information on how to receive a full refund for the would-be music festival.

According to the instagram post that anounced the cancellation, the reason as to why the show cannot go on falls to the lineup. The planned lineup could not make the show. Not much else has been announced as of yet, only that the festival hates to dissapoint it’s fans.

