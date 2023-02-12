Broussard Releases Latest Single And Video For “I’ve Got to Use My Imagination”

Home News Tatiana Retamar February 12th, 2023 - 8:47 PM

Lousianna artist Marc Broussard released his new single “I’ve Got to Use My Imagination” which he followed with a released music video as well. Broussard’s newest single is a cover song from another great jazz/blues artist Bobby “Blue” Bland, within song Broussard pays homage to the barks and grunts in which Bland contributes to his songs to make each lyric hit close to home for listeners back at home. The song carries out a certain soulful emotion behind each strum of the instrument, each verse, and the facial expressions carried out upon Broussard’s face as shown within the music video which signifies the beautiful story placed behind the song itself.

Broussard comments on his reasoning behind this cover song, and how artists like Bland continue to inspire him to create more stories within his music like the late greats “He [Bland] was the first blues singer that I really responded to,” Broussard states. “That howl that Bland did, that bark that he does in his songs, really got me. His recordings are all up in my heart. I just have to dig into them to try to do them my own way, but I still listen to his music to get true inspiration for what a singer can share.”