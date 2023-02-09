Gorillaz Releases Action-Packed New Video For ‘Silent-Running’ featuring Adeleye Omotayo

Home News Wanjiru Waweru February 9th, 2023 - 9:00 AM

You might want to entertain yourselves to explore the virtual adventure of this incredible rock band, Gorillaz where they find the solution on 2D’s departure, in this extravagant update music video for “Silent Running” which it featured Adeleye Omotayo. Artist, Gorillaz’s co-creator, Jamie Hewlett, and Emmy-Award Nominated Nexus Studios director, Fx Goby.directed this music video. The “Silent Running” music video created its broadcast opening on several music channels including MTV Live, MTV Biggest Pop, and on the Paramount Times Square billboard.

Watch “Silent Running” Music Video

Gorillaz started the 2023 world tour with an extremely intercept release ‘Silent Running’ which they made a chance to collaborate Adeleye Omotayo. This song is part of their upcoming eighth studio album, Cracker Island. ‘Silent Running’ created a sweet-sounding energy which combined with an harmony music, with the songwriting process, it focused on seeking and escaping for a fresh world. ”