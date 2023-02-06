mxdwn PREMIERE: Jordi Up Late Shares Spectacularly Fun Music Video for New Song “PUNX” Featuring Wyatt Thunder

Home News Cassandra Reichelt February 6th, 2023 - 8:00 AM

Jordi Up Late is a multi-talented artist in Los Angeles who creates bizarre imagery, writes electro-indie-pop music that shows her passion in a unique way and is now a director of music videos and she continues to wow with creativity unbound. Today Jordi Up Late shares her newest single and music video “PUNK” featuring Wyatt Thunder and it was one wild fun spectacular ride.

Her latest single, “PUNX,” is a kickass song with great meaning and killer beats and crazy fun visuals that show the love and hard work that was put into a creative music video all her own and one of a kind. Premiering exclusively at mxdwn Music “PUNX” is filled with psychedelic colors and images created and directed by Jordi Up Late herself, and it’s quite the ride. Figuring out who your friends really are and finding out their intentions weren’t all that kind? Need the strength to get rid of toxic people? “PUNX” is just the theme song we all need.

Jordi Up Late breaks down her new song and music video:

“Sometimes, we give a lot of energy and time to people who aren’t true about their intentions and we feel that we have been played. However, in the end those people are really just playing themselves out of healthy friendships and kind lovers. ‘PUNX’ is basically about telling someone to F*** off and letting toxic people go while also unapologetically and happily reminding them of what they are losing and what we are gaining.”

“The ‘PUNX’ music video revolved around shooting on a green screen set. I utilized the green screen throughout the entire video as a tool for creating movement, motion, effort, and sweat, without actually going anywhere or accomplishing any distance. This mirrors the idea of putting effort into a relationship that goes unappreciated. The song is also about gaining freedom by saying F*** it and letting my unfiltered feelings guide the way. Green screen also provided an amazing opportunity to get whacky and surreal in post, like a dream – unfiltered. I then purposefully like to reveal the green screen as a comment on fakery and manipulation explored in the lyrics. Overall the visuals needed to reflect both the dark but fun sensibilities of the track.”

Check out the new song and video for “PUNX” featuring Wyatt Thunder below!