US Homeland Security Proposes Significant Price Increases of Touring Visas for Foreign Musicians

Touring in a foreign country is more expensive than you’d think and it may become even more expensive for artists to come to the United States. The Department of Homeland Security has proposed significant price increases for the O-type and P-type visas that are granted to performers. An O-type visa petition would increase by 260%, going from $460 to $1,655, and a P-type visa petition would increase by 251%, going from $460 to $1,615.

The potential change has caused concern among Canadian musicians. The nonprofit organization Folk Music Ontario has posted a call to action linking to the US federal register, where concerned parties can register a comment on the proposed rule change. Americans wishing to sound off on the policy must comment at the link, which can be found here, on or before March 6.

Canadian musicians the Weather Station and Tess Roby have took to Twitter to raise alarm. Roby wrote on Twitter, sharing Folk Music Ontario’s post: “They want to triple the cost of US touring Visas for Canadian artists. PLEASE make your voice heard and share this widely!” The Weather Station’s Tamara Lindeman amplified Roby’s tweet, adding, “If you are a US citizen or Organization, please make an official comment on this – instructions below – For context we already spend thousands of dollars just on visas to enter the US; it’s the only country we tour to with these prohibitive visa costs.” Lindeman also tweeted, “It’s a huge hardship to pay such high visa fees, in addition to a 30% withholding tax when we play in the US. It is hard enough to make money on tour as it is.” (Stereogum)

If you are a US citizen or Organization, please make an official comment on this – instructions below –

