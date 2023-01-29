Kimbra Dedicates New Song “Foolish Thinking” To Her Future Daughter

Home News Ally Najera January 29th, 2023 - 11:53 PM

Grammy Award winning artist, Kimbra dropped a new song that has been penned to her future daughter. The single, “Foolish Thinking” featuring Ryan Lott also has the release of a music video. Her upcoming album, A Reckoning will include ten tracks; making this single the third one to be released.

The music video, which was directed by Alex Cook shares an intimate moments between a baby and a mother. The entire concept of the video represents a message that Kimbra is sharing to her future daughter.

With lyrics such as, “It’s not my place and no matter what I say, you’re gonna do what you want anyway” – the artist’s sentiments are expressed.

The album, A Reckoning, which was released this month, is the headlining tour throughout Europe, the U.K. and North America. The tour has already begun and will continue on until the middle of March.

Tickets are still available to be sold via Seated.

A Reckoning Album Tracklist