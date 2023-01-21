Kenny Loggins Announces 2023 This Is It Farewell Tour Dates

Home News Gracie Chunes January 21st, 2023 - 11:34 AM

Legendary musician Kenny Loggins has announced his final tour, the “This Is It” farewell tour. The tour will include a stop at YouTube Theater in Hollywood Park on Friday, October 27 with special guest Yacht Rock Revue. Loggins has had an iconic six decades in the industry and has earned himself the nickname “The Soundtrack King” thanks to his many contributions to films such as Caddyshack, Footloose, Top Gun, and now Top Gun: Maverick.

Fans will have the choice between two VIP packages: the Footloose VIP package, which includes a premium seat and exclusively designed merch, or the “This Is It” package, which offers purchasers an inside look into Loggins‘ world on the road with a guided backstage tour, access to soundcheck, group photo with Loggins, and special autographed items. Public on-sale begins Friday, January 20 at 10 am local time. Find tickets and more information here.

“It’s been an amazing journey since starting with Jimmy Messina in 1971, and I’m fortunate to have had such a long touring career,” shares Loggins. “I don’t see this as the end of my professional career, but certainly a halt to the grind of major touring.” He stresses that there was no overarching reason to say farewell to touring, other than “after spending a lifetime on the road, I want to have more time at home.”