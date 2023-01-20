mxdwn PREMIERE: Natalie Shay Shares Inspiring and Hopeful New Single “The Edge”

Home News Cassandra Reichelt January 20th, 2023 - 7:00 AM

UK indie-pop singer and songwriter Natalie Shay has released her most inspiring and hopeful new single yet “The Edge.” When people think of heartbreak, not many think about the feelings of ending a friendship and the impact that changes a person in a song. Known for her vibrant and thought-provoking and outside-the-box thinking when it comes to the music she wants to share with the world.

Shay’s “The Edge,” exclusively premiering with mxdwn music, gives listeners a raw look into her heart and her fearless stance in growing stronger and what it took to get a feel of normalcy even while the heart still aches. Friendships always come and go but it’s how you come out the other side that makes a difference in healing. “The Edge” has a catchy beat and vibrant synths despite the somber theme of friendship breakups. Getting lost to the music is practically guaranteed.

Shay breaks down her new single:

“The track was written/created on the hottest day of the year in July 2022, and finished off on the tail end of 2022. It was recorded in London. It’s inspired by the fallout between me and my best friend last year. It was something that really shook up my world and provided me with a lot of tracks, including the b side to this single. I hope fans can relate. I think friend breakups are so incredibly common, but less commonly used as a lyrical theme in music. I hope it can resonate with other people. I still am in the middle of the emotion and I hope to connect with others.”

Check out the new single “The Edge” below right now.