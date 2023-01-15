Kele Releases New Single “True Love Knows No Death”

Home News Hannah Boyle January 15th, 2023 - 3:47 AM

Kele has recently released his latest single “True Love Knows No Death”. This is the first release from this artist this year, with his last single released in 2022.

Kele Okereke, professionally known as Kele, is best known for his contributions to the indie rock music group Bloc Party, of which the artist played rhythm guitar and lead singer. Kele has since launched a solo career since the 1999 creation of Bloc Party which has led him to his latest single “true Love Knows No Death”.

The song is as upbeat as you would expect with a name like “True Love Knows No Death”. The song is simple and sweet. “True Love Knows No Death” is a very easy listen, although it sounds vaguely like it belongs at the end of an upbeat 2000s from com or coming-of-age movie. However, in such a dull month having sunshine of a song can’t hurt. The cover art for the official audio video for the latest single is darker than the subject matter would suggest. The album cover bears striking resemblance to the cover art of a Smiths album, be it an ode or unoriginal.

According to NME, the song was inspired by the artist’s neighborhood. During the pandemic, Kele spent more time walking around his neighborhood and the song is a collection of observations he made while out. The song is a tribute to the everyday man and the beauty in the mundane. Neighborhoods have their own unique sound and colors. One would be surprised at what they will notice just walking around and taking in their home.

Watch the video below and judge for yourself: