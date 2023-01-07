We Are Scientists Releases Funky New Single “Settled Accounts”

Home News Gracie Chunes January 7th, 2023 - 2:10 PM

On Friday, January 6, rock band We Are Scientists kicked off the new year with a new single, “Settled Accounts,” released via Under The Radar. The single is set to be featured on the bands upcoming album, Lobes, which will be released on Friday, January 20. The band will also be performing an album release show at New York City’s Brooklyn Made on the day of the release.

The single was accompanied by a visualizer of a car driving through a bust city night. We Are Scientists has self-proclaimed this single as their funkiest tune yet, featuring synth elements and funky guitar.

While the songs for Lobes were written around the same time as the songs on their 2021 album Huffy, the two are completely different. The new album is described as expanding upon the band’s feel-good indie rock sound by exploring more of their own input on production. “We recorded Huffy and a bit of Lobes during the lockdown, at the very beginning of the pandemic. We had just started recording Huffy when everything shut down, and the owner of the studio found himself trapped in Europe for the entirety of quarantine, and we ended up having access to the recording space for longer than we had anticipated. It gave us the opportunity to really dig down and get exploratory with our production techniques,” says We Are Scientists vocalist and guitarist Keith Murray. “A lot of our favorite productions ended up being the songs that we ultimately earmarked for Lobes, and when we started writing the rest of the record, we definitely wrote with an eye toward creating songs that were complementary to that sound – more electronic, dancier, ambitious in their production and arrangements, but still easy as hell to down like a spectacular, fruity cocktail on a light-up dance floor.”

Stream “Settled Accounts” here.

Pre-order Lobes here.

Lobes track listing is as follows:

“Operator Error” “Dispense With Sentiment” “Human Resources” “Lucky Just To Be Here” “Turn It Up” “Settled Accounts” “Here Goes” “Parachute” “Less From You” “Miracle of ’22”

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna