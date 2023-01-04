Fit For A King Ace Of Spades 02/19

Home News Christopher Aguilar January 4th, 2023 - 4:47 PM

Metalcore band from the early 2010s still plays strong and heavy this February 2023

Fit For A King. Remember that old metalcore band from back in the day? Well it turns out they still make music and play shows. Good for them. Now I wonder if they still consider themselves a Christian band? Remember they got their fame from Solid State Records which owns Tooth And Nail Records which are both known for their Christian underground and heavy acts? Mind you I just ask about the whole Christian thing because UnderOath was probably their heaviest hitter on the record label and look at them now. Sad. Still one of my favorite bands though for sure but anyway more about Fit For A King. As a kid I always skipped on this band but hey since they made it past 2019 then they must be good at what they do. I never hear anything bad about these guys unlike Trivium or Pierce The Veil. You know. Bands we all love to hate. Fit For A King still has a generous falling across these beautiful United States of America as well as a loyal turnout in the United Kingdom across the pond. They will be playing at the Ace Of Spades in Sacramento. Seems predictable via the pertinence of the metal and punk scene in that venue. Hope you have been saving your allowance because tickets are cheap for general admission but the platinum seating in the King’s Court and Queen’s Court art very pricey. Ya I’m using Elizebethian language there. Art as instead of are. Also yes, the seating arrangement is named after the suits in a deck of cards. Do not discount gas prices as well and as I always say, when attending a metal or punk show, drink water before, during and after the event and bring your own canteen. Also if you see some skinny boy drop to the floor due to high impact with a much bigger tree of a man, please pick him up! Just imagine if that was you, you could be easily trampled on and seriously injured because everyone is looking up at the stars of the show. Not the ground.

Moving on:

Tickets sold at livenation.com

Sunday doors at 6pm show at 7pm

1417 R street

Openers will be:

Kingdom Of Giants

Alpha Wolf

Northlane

Thank you everyone for reading!