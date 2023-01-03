Dan Lilker Explains the Reasons Behind Nuclear Assault’s Retirement from Playing Live Shows

Home News Cait Stoddard January 3rd, 2023 - 4:35 PM

According to blabbermouth.net Nuclear Assault’s bassist Dan Lilker did an interview with That Metal Interview podcast where he confirmed that the band’s performance at the UK Deathfest in London, England last September was most likely Nuclear Assault’s last live performance.

“We’ve been trying to hang it up for a while, but people won’t let us go. I know that people wanna see Nuclear Assault and everything like that, it’s just that… We’re getting a little old, and — I don’t know — it’s different. I just don’t enjoy touring like I used to. Flying isn’t what it used to be. You get fucked around at airports all the time. And I don’t really have patience. If my flight’s delayed or if [my] bass didn’t make it, for some reason, that shit’s getting old.” said Lilker

Shortly after answering the question Lilker was asked why is Nuclear Assault calling it quits. Lilker responded with the following statement.

“It’s hard to explain, because some of it’s stuff that we don’t really discuss outside the band or anything. But it’s hard now, because John[Connelly], our frontman, he’s a high school teacher. So it’s really hard for him to get away. Obviously, he could get school vacations in the summer, but he’s also got a family. Just because it’s summer and he doesn’t have to teach doesn’t mean he’s gonna run away for a month and not be able to just go do normal vacation shit with his family and everything. So it just gets more complicated like that. He’s been doing that for a while now. So, obviously, he has a teacher’s schedule and he cannot take off from that; they have a very strict vacation thing with the New York education system. So that alone is a big reason that it’s really hard to do it.”

Although the end of Nuclear Assault’s career may be over, Lilker has kept the door open for a possible reunion in the future.

“I think we pretty much said we just did the last show. The thing is if I keep saying, ‘Oh, we’ll do this and that,’ in dribs and drabs like that… We really have to fucking draw the line… But we pretty much said we have to just starting saying, ‘That’s gonna be it.’ And if it changes in the future, it does.” said Lilker