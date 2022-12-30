Winston Marshall & Ariel Pink Promoted “Rudolph’s Laptop,” Christmas Song About Hunter Biden’s Laptop On Tucker Carlson

Home News Trisha Valdez December 30th, 2022 - 5:21 PM

Winston Marshall and Ariel Pink have promoted a Christmas song about Hunter Biden’s Laptop, called Rudolph’s Laptop. The pair promoted their song live on Tucker Carlson.

Pink was recently dropped by Mexican Summer after being seen attending a Donald Trump rally in Washington DC. He was later accused of physical and sexual abuse; on Tucker Carlson he complained about cancel culture and is firmly standing by the right-wing media and that is where he would like to remain.

According to Stereogum, “Last week, Pink self-released Rudolph’s Laptop, a novelty Christmas song that he co-wrote with Winston Marshall and Two Door Cinema Club’s Alex Trimble. The song seems to be some kind of extended joke about Hunter Biden’s laptop: Rydolph, what have you done? They found your laptop, it’s a smoking gun.”

The song is supposed to have a Christmas tune to it and the picture used to promote the song looks like a classic picture of Christmas. However, the intent of this song is other than Christmas based, alleged it is about the laptop belonging to Hunter Biden. To listen to the song stream below.

